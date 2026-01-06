Michael Schumacher cause of death: Celebrated author dies at 75, family pays tribute

Michael Schumacher, the Wisconsin-based author, celebrated for his wide-ranging works, from biographies of filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and musician Eric Clapton to detailed accounts of Great Lakes shipwrecks, has died at the age of 75. Michael Schumacher, a celebrated author from Wisconsin, passed away at 75. (Emily Joy Schumacher via AP)(AP)

Michael Schumacher's cause of death

His daughter, Emily Joy Schumacher, confirmed onMonday that her father passed away on December 29, though she did not disclose the cause of death, as reported by The Independent.

She described her father as “a history person” and a “good human." She recalled that he worked longhand, filling countless flip notebooks before transcribing them on a typewriter, adding that she still remembers the sound of the keys clacking.

Emily continued, “My dad was a very generous person with people.” She added, "He loved people. He loved talking to people. He loved listening to people. He loved stories. When I think of my dad, I think of him engaged in conversation, coffee in his hand and his notebook.”

Who was Michael Schumacher?

Born in Kansas, Michael spent most of his life in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He studied political science at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside but, according to his daughter, left the school just one credit short of graduating, reported The Independent. She said he gravitated toward writing at a young age and went on to build two distinct writing careers, one centred on biographies and teh other on Great Lakes lore.

Michael's extensive bibliography featured a range of biographies, including Francis Ford Coppola: A Filmmaker’s Life, Crossroads: The Life and Music of Eric Clapton, and Dharma Lion: A Biography of Allen Ginsberg, which detailed the life of the renowned Beat Generation poet and writer.

His other works included Mr. Basketball: George Mikan, the Minneapolis Lakers & the Birth of the NBA and Will Eisner: A Dreamer’s Life in Comics.