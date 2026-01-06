Stranger Things announces new behind-the-scenes documentary of series finale: release date, time, and more

Netflix has announced a new documentary exploring the making of Stranger Things Season 5. Revealed on January 5, the film promises an inside look at the final season of the hit series, bringing behind-the-scenes moments and created after following the cast, crew, and creators on the final journey. A new Netflix documentary, One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, premieres on January 12.(@Stranger_Things/X)

When will the Stranger Things documentary release?

Titled "One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5," the documentary will debut on Netflix on January 12 at 3:00 am ET. Its release comes less than two weeks after the series aired its finale on December 31, offering fans a timely behind-the-scenes look at the conclusion of the show, as reported by USA Today.

What to expect from the Stranger Things documentary?

According to Netflix, the documentary features "a sweeping behind-the-scenes chronicle that follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life—and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever."

The documentary's trailer teases interviews with series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, emotional moments on set, and behind-the-scenes highlights featuring the show's beloved cast.

The series, which ran for nine years, concluded with its final season released in three installments on November 26, 2025, December 25, 2025, and December 31, 2025.

How to watch the Stranger Things documentary?

The Stranger Things documentary will be released on Netflix, the same platform that aired the series. The streaming giant currently offers several subscription plans, including a standard plan with ads for $7.99 per month and a standard ad-free plan for $17.99 per month in the US, as per USA Today.