Downtown Austin: Heavy police presence near Buford's on West 6th Street amid mass shooting reports; 'absolute chaos'

A heavy police response was seen near Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden on West 6th Street in downtown Austin, Texas, following unconfirmed reports of a mass shooting. Police presence seen near Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden on West 6th Street in downtown Austin, Texas. (Unsplash) One local resident, citing radio traffic, posted on Facebook that there are multiple patients, with CPR reportedly in progress on at least one individual. Local authorities have not yet confirmed the incident.

Witness accounts Several local residents and social media users reported chaotic scenes and heavy police activity in the area. One person wrote, "My son was caught in a mass shooting in Austin tx pray please saints. He is safe but chaos on the streets." Another added, "There was a shooting where I was tonight pray for the people in Austin." A third person reported, "Literally walked out of Mayfair in downtown Austin and there’s a mass shooting or some s--- happening out here."