Downtown Austin: Heavy police presence near Buford's on West 6th Street amid mass shooting reports; 'absolute chaos'
Several local residents and social media users reported chaotic scenes and heavy police activity in the area.
A heavy police response was seen near Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden on West 6th Street in downtown Austin, Texas, following unconfirmed reports of a mass shooting.
One local resident, citing radio traffic, posted on Facebook that there are multiple patients, with CPR reportedly in progress on at least one individual.
Local authorities have not yet confirmed the incident.
Witness accounts
One person wrote, "My son was caught in a mass shooting in Austin tx pray please saints. He is safe but chaos on the streets."
Another added, "There was a shooting where I was tonight pray for the people in Austin."
A third person reported, "Literally walked out of Mayfair in downtown Austin and there’s a mass shooting or some s--- happening out here."
Another wrote, "Shooting in Downtown Austin at Buford’s let’s hope we don’t see a whole bunch of these pop up all of a sudden. My advice to the wind. Avoid crowded public places."
Another person reported, “My friend is down there and she says someone opened fired in with an AR 15, at least 2 deceased, sounded like 13 or so shot, medics currently working. Sounds like the situation is secured but shooter not yet caught.”
