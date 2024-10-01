Menu Explore
Drake Hogestyn, 'Days of Our Lives' star, dies at 70

AP |
Oct 01, 2024 02:42 AM IST

Drake Hogestyn, 'Days of Our Lives' star, dies at 70

Drake Hogestyn, the “Days of Our Lives” star who appeared on the show for 38 years, died Saturday, his family confirmed. He was 70.

The actor was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and his family said in a statement that Hogestyn died after “putting up an unbelievable fight” against the disease.

“He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business,” the statement, signed “The Hogestyn Family,” continued. "We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

Hogestyn died the day before what would have been his 71st birthday.

The actor played the beloved character John Black in over 4,200 episodes of the popular soap opera, joining in 1986. He broke into the television world just four years before with a role in "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers." He appeared in several other projects throughout his career, but he is most synonymous with his long-running soap opera role.

His final appearance on the show was in an episode that aired on Sept. 9. On "Days of Our Lives,'' Hogestyn's John and Marlena Evans were a longtime super couple.

“This is a very difficult one for all of us,” said Ken Corday, the executive producer of “Days of Our Lives.” "Hogey was the ultimate team player and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched."

Hogestyn is survived by his wife Victoria; their four children, Rachael, Ben, Whitney and Alexandra and their partners; and seven grandchildren.

Before his foray into acting, Hogestyn was a baseball player and played for a New York Yankees-affiliated minor league team.

Several “Days of Our Lives” cast members have shared tributes to Hogestyn on social media, including Alison Sweeney, who played Sami Brady until 2014.

“Drake was an incredible man. He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person. He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set," Sweeney wrote on Instagram. "My heart breaks for his family, they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days. I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke & every hug.”

Kristian Alfonso, who played Hope Williams Brady, shared a video montage featuring photos of her and Hogestyn. In the caption, she wrote that Hogestyn was a “hero” for the cast.

“I’ll always remember you as a loving, loving father, husband and dear friend but mostly an incredible, passionate human being, generous and immensely kind, always,” she wrote on Instagram.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs.
