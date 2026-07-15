Drew Hanson GoFundMe and family: All we know about controversy around fundraiser as US Marshal father breaks silence

Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson lost his life while trying to execute an arrest warrant for a fugitive in a neighborhood located in south Alexandria on July 13, as confirmed by the U.S. Marshals Service late on Monday.

A GoFundMe has been established for the family of Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty. (GoFundMe)

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The incident took place at the crossroads of Rutland Road and Moor Road, close to Horseshoe Drive and South MacArthur Drive.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Alexandria Police Department, and the Louisiana State Police, along with the U.S. Marshals, converged on the location where a standoff with the fugitive persisted for around three hours.

FBI issued statement after Drew Hanson's fatal shooting

The FBI office in New Orleans described the shooting as an attack on a federal officer. Below is the complete statement: “The FBI responded to an incident this afternoon in Alexandria with the Alexandria Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police. The FBI is now leading the investigation into an assault on a federal officer. Louisiana State Police is also investigating potential violations of state law. The subject, now under investigation, was taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Because this is a very active and ongoing investigation we cannot comment further at this time.”

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The US Marshal is survived by his wife and two children, as per FOX10.

RPSO said that the suspect incurred injuries during the standoff and was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Residents stated that they were deeply unsettled by the events they witnessed. One neighbor, who preferred to remain anonymous, reported hearing several gunshots and quickly took action to safeguard her children.

US Marshal Drew Hanson GoFundMe created to support family

A GoFundMe account has been established to assist U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson and his family. It remembered Drew was a devoted partner, a caring father, a beloved son, a remarkable friend, and an exceptional colleague. He impacted several lives through his kindness, dedication, and steadfast commitment to helping others, the GoFundMe says.

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The page, which is set up by Hanson's 2019 classmates and friend, states that all funds will go directly to his family.

"While Drew's service to our agency has come to an end, our service to his family is just beginning. The road ahead for his family will be long, and we hope to help ease some of the financial burdens they will face during this unimaginable time.

"Drew's 2109 classmates and friends are asking for your support through this GoFundMe campaign. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help provide stability and support for his family as they begin to navigate life without him.

"We also invite you to share your favorite memories and photos of Drew. Together, we can honor the remarkable life he lived and ensure that his legacy is remembered through the love, laughter, and service he gave to so many.

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“Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your support during this incredibly difficult time.”

The account has so far received $73.972 raised of $110K.

Controversy around Drew Hanson GoFundMe

GoFundMe is reaffirming the legitimacy of the fundraiser page established for the late Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson.

According to KALB, Hanson’s father, Mike Hanson, said that he was unaware of any GoFundMe page being created, adding that the U.S. Marshals would look into the matter.

A GoFundMe representative provided KALB with the link to the page at approximately 4:21 p.m. on July 14.

Here's what the organiser of Drew Hanson GoFundMe said

The person responsible for organizing the page is Aniqa Tumolo, who provided an update on the page saying: “Hi everyone! My name is Aniqa Tumolo. I’m Drew’s friend and classmate. Drew’s classmates started this fundraiser to help support his wife, Natalie, and their children during this incredibly difficult time.

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Thank you for your donations. This is a “VERIFIED” fundraiser and the family is aware of this campaign. Please disregard the inaccurate reporting about the legitimacy of this fundraiser. Thank you."

If the family decides against accepting the donations, all contributors will receive a complete refund.