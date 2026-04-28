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Dylan Carter: Family to net worth; 5 things about The Voice star who died in car accident

Dylan Carter, a former contestant on The Voice, died in a car accident on April 25 at the age of 24.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 06:00 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Dylan Carter, a former contestant on The Voice, died in a car accident on April 25 at the age of 24. The news of his passing was shared by Moncks County mayor Thomas Hamilton Jr. in a Facebook post on April 26.

Dylan Carter died in a car accident on April 25. (X/@MrPopOfficial)

“Our family is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dylan Carter in a car accident. As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events. His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt,” Hamilton wrote.

Dylan gained fame during Season 24 of The Voice and was under the tutelage of Reba McEntire. Though he had gone on to the battle rounds, Dylan lost out to Tom Nitti. McEntire also left a touching tribute for him, saying “We will miss Dylan so much. He was a brilliant, kind and talented young man who brought a huge ray of sunshine to The Voice. Rest in peace, my dear friend.”

What happened to Dylan Carter? Accident details

Carter was involved in a single vehicle crash on Saturday night while driving along the rural road of Colleton County, which is about 53 miles from Charleston, as per local reports. Authorities reportedly said the vehicle was headed south before it ran off the road, struck a curb, a utility pole, and then a fence. It overturned at this point.

Carter was reportedly rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries. The crash is under investigation. The late singer was set to perform at the town of Moncks Corner’s “Music on Main” event on Monday, April 27, as per reports. Following his death, the event was canceled.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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