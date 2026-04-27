Dylan Carter cause of death: The Voice star dies at 24 in South Carolina

Dylan Carter, who became known as a contestant on season 24 of The Voice in 2023, has tragically passed away at the age of 24 following a car accident in South Carolina. Dylan Carter, 24, known for his performances on The Voice, has died in a car accident, prompting condolences from the Moncks Corner community. (Dylan Carter/Instagram)

Local NBC affiliate News 2 in Charleston, South Carolina, was the first to announce that the country music artist had died in Colleton County.

The report states that further details concerning the circumstances of the musician's death have not yet been made public.

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Dylan Carter dies: Mayor of Moncks Corner issues statement However, the Mayor of Moncks Corner, where Carter hailed from, Thomas Hamilton Jr., shared a post on his Facebook: “Our family is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dylan Carter in a car accident. As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events.”

"His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt. To the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period.

“The Town of Moncks Corner, its Council, and entire staff extend their deepest sympathies. He was much more to our family than an entertainer he was our friend and we are deeply saddened.”