Tue, Sept 02, 2025
El Dorado Hills ‘Valley Fire’ map, evacuation updates: Videos show massive smoke near Cameron Park

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Sept 02, 2025 03:43 am IST

A wildfire in El Dorado County, CA, has spread over 15 acres near Rescue, prompting evacuations as Cal Fire and local authorities battle the blaze.

A wildfire broke out in El Dorado County, California, on Monday and spread to over 30 acres, according to the California Fire Department. The fire broke out on the Sweet Valley Road in the Rescue area in El Dorado at around 1:30 p.m. and is spreading at a moderate rate, the department said.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

Videos surfaced from the site of the fire showing massive smoke in the Cameron Park and nearby areas to El Dorado Hills. Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado Unit is responding to the fire, with the Sheriff's office assisting. Evacuation orders have been issued for the nearby areas.

Here's a video of the fire:

‘Valley Fire' Map: Location and Evacuations

According to Watch Duty, the exact location where the wildfire broke out was on the 2000 Block of Sweet Valley Road in the El Dorado Hills area. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation in multiple areas near Cameron Park and the El Dorado Hills. Here's a map of the fire.

Map of the Valley Fire in El Dorado County. (Watch Duty)
Map of the Valley Fire in El Dorado County. (Watch Duty)

Valley Fire Evacuation Details

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook that a Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued in the following areas:

Sweet Valley Road

Hickcok Road

Sands Road

Rough Ridge Road

Kanaka Valley Road and the attached roads

Residents in these areas were asked to evacuate towards the Green Valley Road. A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Placerville Library, 345 Fair Lane in Placerville.

As of now, there are no reports of the fire threatening structures.

This is a developing story.

