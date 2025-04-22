Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered system requirements, Deluxe vs Standard edition features

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was released on Tuesday. In a gameplay video on a livestream, publisher Bethesda showed the new visuals and gameplay features of the remaster of the 2006 Virtuous game. The 2025 version, built on Unreal Engine 5, is significantly more demanding than the original game. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was released on Tuesday(X)

“The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered modernizes the 2006 Game of the Year with all-new stunning visuals and refined gameplay. Explore the vast landscape of Cyrodiil like never before and stop the forces of Oblivion from overtaking the land in one of the greatest RPGs ever from the award-winning Bethesda Game Studios,” the publisher said.

The remaster is available on PC (Steam, Xbox App), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Here are the PC system requirements for Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Minimum Requirements:

- OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-6800K

- Memory: 16 GB RAM

- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti (6 GB VRAM recommended)

- Storage: 125 GB SSD

- DirectX: Version 12

Recommended Requirements:

- OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i5-10600K

- Memory: 32 GB RAM

- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or NVIDIA RTX 2080 (8 GB VRAM recommended)

- Storage: 125 GB SSD

- DirectX: Version 12

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available in two editions: Standard Edition ($49.99) and Deluxe Edition ($59.99). Both editions include the base game, all previously released DLCs, and expansions, but the Deluxe Edition offers additional exclusive content.

Standard Edition ($49.99):

- Base Game: Fully remastered with Unreal Engine 5, featuring updated graphics, 4K resolution, 60 FPS, improved character models, new lip-sync technology, and gameplay tweaks.

- Expansions:

- Knights of the Nine: Adds a questline to reclaim the glory of a disbanded faction, with new dungeons and characters.

- Shivering Isles: Explores Sheogorath’s realm, divided between Mania and Dementia, with unique quests and enemies.

- Additional DLCs:

- Fighter’s Stronghold Expansion

- Spell Tome Treasures

- Vile Lair

- Mehrune’s Razor

- The Thieves Den

- Wizard’s Tower

- Orrery

- Horse Armor Pack (a nod to the infamous original DLC)

Deluxe Edition ($59.99):

- Includes everything in the Standard Edition, plus:

- Exclusive In-Game Content:

- New Quests for unique Akatosh and Mehrunes Dagon-themed armors and weapons (Armor of Order/Cataclysm, Weapons of Order/Cataclysm).

- Enhanced Horse Armor Sets: Two new in-game armor options for your horse, building on the iconic Horse Armor DLC.

- Digital Goodies:

- Digital Artbook: Accessible via a platform-specific app, offering insights into the remaster’s development and art.

- Digital Soundtrack: Also accessible via a platform-specific app, featuring the remastered game’s music.

- No Early Access: Unlike some deluxe editions, there’s no early access period, as the game shadow-dropped on April 22, 2025.