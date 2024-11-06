‘Election steal is happening’: MAGA cries fouls as Pennsylvania county experiences software malfunction with EVMs

Pennsylvania judge approved a request of Cambria County election officials after they requested an extension of voting hours until 10 p.m. ET, following a software glitch that interfered with vote scanning. Melissa Warner, of Johnstown, Pa., marks her ballot on Election Day at Westmont Borough No. 1 polling place at Westmont Grove in Cambria County on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Thomas Slusser/The Tribune-Democrat via AP)(AP)

According to the court's order, voting after 8 pm ET would be considered provisional ballots.

Early this morning, the Cambria County Board of Election was informed that voters were unable to scan their votes due to a software issue with the County's electronic voting system. In a statement released earlier Tuesday, the Office of County Commissioners stated that voters shouldn't be deterred from casting their ballots at their designated polling places.

Residents should keep casting their ballots, the statement stressed, adding that “all votes will be counted.”

“Voters are continuing to vote by paper ballot, in accordance with normal operations, while the county resolves the issue with in-precinct scanning,” the department added.

Stressing that they are dedicated to ensuring a free and fair election, the authorities said they are working with the County to resolve this technical matter.

Pennsylvania voters speak out as MAGA cries foul

Meanwhile, Dave Luciew, a voter in the Geistown borough of Cambria County, told CNN that he was shocked to discover that his voting center was vacant.

“When we got there, it was surprisingly empty. As people were exiting, they said that the machines were down,” he stated. “After going inside to confirm the issue, we decided to wait until later when the machines are functioning again.”

Luciew decided to come back later in order to be more confident that his vote would be correctly counted.

As Cambria Country is a red zone, MAGA supporters started ranting on social media and urged voters to wait and do not allow any form of cheating.

A similar problem was reported in Bedford County and officials said that they are working fast to fix the machines.

The local Election Board has stated that the county's ballots will be kept in a locked, protected box until they are ready to be counted.

According to the New York Post, many other counties in the state, such as Blair, Somerset, and Clearfield, are reportedly down, however those reports still need to confirmed.