The La Crosse Police Department has shared an update about the death of Eliotte Heinz, a 22-year-old student who was found dead in the Mississippi River after she went missing in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Heinz, a Viterbo University graduate, went missing while walking home after a night out at bars with friends. Her body was found by a fisherman four days later, in the Mississippi River near Brownsville. Eliotte Heinz case: Foul play involved in Wisconsin woman's death? Police reveal details (City of La Crosse Police Department)

Is foul play suspected in Eliotte Heinz’s death?

The La Crosse Police Department announced in a recent press release that they do not believe foul play was involved in Heinz's death. "The La Crosse Police Department continues to follow-up on information surrounding the death of Eliotte Heinz," the press release reads. "Based on the preliminary autopsy results, we do not believe there was any criminal conduct related to Eliotte's death. Final autopsy results will not be completed for several months."

“This was not the outcome we had hoped for throughout this search. Our thoughts are with Eliotte’s family, friends and all those who knew Eliotte. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from so many within the La Crosse community, the State of Wisconsin and nationally to locate Eliotte,” La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron said.

The Viterbo University community shared a statement on social media, saying, “Viterbo University joins the Heinz family, the La Crosse community, and all who knew and loved Eliotte in mourning her tragic passing. We are heartbroken by this loss and extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends. We are especially grateful to the La Crosse Police Department for their tireless efforts and to the many community members who showed up with compassion by searching, sharing information, offering prayers, and providing food, water, and comfort during the most difficult of days. Your outpouring of love reflects the very best Viterbo, our La Crosse community, and beyond.”

‘Very sweet, quiet girl’

Meanwhile, Heinz’s neighbor praised the deceased woman as a kind person. Jonathan Strike, who lives in Heinz's apartment building, told Fox News that she had moved in just a few months ago.

"Very sweet, quiet girl," Strike said. "[She] always said ‘Hi’ every time she walked by. Ever since she moved in, [she] always made an attempt to be as friendly as she can be, even with my dog jumping all over everybody. It's just heartbreaking."

"She made the neighborhood better," Strike added, noting that Heinz would regularly run through the neighborhood. "If she ever had a bad day, we wouldn't know. She never gave off those vibes. She was always happy, always sweet, even on days when it was hot and humid like today."

Strike said he found out about Heinz’s disappearance on social media. "I found out on Facebook before anything," he said. "I'm like, 'No, that can't be her.' Then I saw her parents across the street, and I just broke down. They were trying very hard to hold out hope, and it was a rough few days. I'm just glad she's in a better place now."

It remains unclear how Heinz ended up in the river. The investigation will remain open until final autopsy results are revealed.