Elon Musk and ‘baby mama’ Ashley St. Clair’s photo from their first meeting surfaces

A photo of Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair from 2023 has resurfaced, just days after the 26-year-old author claimed she secretly gave birth to his 13th child. The picture shows the two at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco in May 2023. At the time, St. Clair had flown to San Francisco to interview the 53-year-old billionaire for Babylon Bee, a conservative satirical website she was working with. Also in the photo is Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon. St. Clair shared the picture on X after the meeting with the caption: “He accepted our $44 billion IOU. Elon Musk x Babylon Bee coming next week.” Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair first met at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco in May 2023.(X/@stclairashley)

Ashley St. Clair's baby birth announcement

Last week, Ashley St. Clair revealed on X that she welcomed her child five months ago and claimed that Musk is the father.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," she wrote. "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

She continued, “I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment."

Brian Glicklich, a representative for St. Clair, also issued a statement, saying that St. Clair and Musk had been "privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time."

"It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially," Glicklich wrote. "We are waiting for Elon Musk to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share."

Musk has not yet issued an official statement on St. Clair's claim.