Elon Musk and Steve Bannon feud intensifies with brutal personal attacks; Foreigner vs drunken slob

Steve Bannon and Elon Musk intensified their rivalry over the July 4th weekend by hurling nasty barbs at each other over their political allegiances. Elon Musk retaliates by labeling Steve Bannon a 'fat, drunken slob' and suggests he deserves prison time for his past crimes.

The former Trump advisor blasted Musk on his podcast War Room, asking his X followers whether they would create a new political party in the US. Bannon claimed that the Tesla CEO was being dishonest and that he must be deported.

“Only a foreigner could do this,” Bannon stated. “Think about it, he’s got up on Twitter right now a poll about starting an American Party – a non-American starting an American Party. No, brother, you’re not an American; you’re a South African.”

“If we take enough time and prove the facts of that, you should be deported,” he added.

Bannon, who served time in federal jail for defying a congressional subpoena, suspects Musk has hidden agendas for his relationship with Trump. He has repeatedly demanded a probe into Musk.

Reacting to Bannon's remarks, one Trump supporter wrote: “Yes I once thought of Elon as a honest patriot but he is not he’s a snake 🐍 good thing to keep him far away from the President!”

“So now we’re the movement of “if you don’t agree with us 100% you should be deported”? If this is what MAGA has become it sure as hell has no resemblance to the movement of free thinkers I’ve been in since the start,” a Trump critic commented.

Musk hits back at Musk, call him ‘drunken slob’

Later, Musk clapped back at Bannon and dubbed him “fat, drunken slob” who should be imprisoned for his criminal activities.

“The fat, drunken slob called Bannon will go back to prison and this time for a long time. He has a lifetime of crime to pay for,” the SpaceX CEO wrote. Notably, Musk was given citizenship of the US in 2022.

Bannon does not hold an official position in the White House, in contrast to Trump's first government. Nevertheless, he has continued to support Trump and protect him from all criticism by using his position. Bannon has been outspoken in his criticism of Musk, calling for the termination of his government agreements and casting doubt on his citizenship.

Musk, who contributed generously to Trump's election, was in the administration for a few months until he and the president had a sour disagreement over the 47th President's signature legislation.