Elon Musk celebrates 'win' in multiple posts after Donald Trump surges to victory: In pics

Elon Musk took to social media to celebrate what he called a "win" as Donald Trump surged ahead in the election results, even before Trump's official victory was announced. In a series of posts, Musk expressed his support and excitement over the direction the race was taking, drawing attention with his enthusiastic remarks. Elon Musk expressed excitement on social media by sharing posts and images showcasing Trump's lead. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

In Pics: Musk’s early celebrations on election day

Musk could not help but celebrate the first signs of Trump's win. Here is a list of the various posts shared by him over the past few hours leading up to Trump's victory.

Musk celebrated Trump's lead in poly market

He posted an image displaying Trump's lead in the polymarket 2024. The former president was leading with 69.9%. Along with the re-post he wrote, “The prophecy has been fulfilled!”

This was followed by another repost of a graph showing Trump's lead with an increased margin in the polymarket. He was leading with 90.1 % while Kamala Harris witnessed a major drop.

Musk at the Republicans' watch party

Musk shared an inside picture from the Musk watch party, held at Mar-a-Lago, where he could be seen deep in a discussion with Trump joined by UFC's Dana White. The SpaceX founder captioned the picture “The future is gonna be so [lit]” along with emojis of fire and the American flag. The watch party room looked jam paced with some people glued to the screen as the results slowly trickled in from various states. A big screen could be seen right behind the trio in the picture as updates were being delivered live.

The ‘sink’ moment is back but with a twist

One of the most hilariously memorable moments of Musk, was when he walked with a sink into the X, formerly known as Twitter's headquarters after he bought it for $44 million. Well, the billionaire recreated the moment via an edited meme he shared on the platform. The twist to the image was, that Musk edited the backdrop to the inside of the White House. The meme showed him carrying the sink side in the Oval Office.

Musk gloats on social media

In the final hours before the results were announced, the Tesla CEO shared a picture of a SpaceX rocket rising upwards amid plumes of fire. He boasted along with the picture as he wrote, “The future is gonna be fantastic.”

The final praise from next president

Musk shared one final picture as Trump addressed the public after being declared as the next president of the United States of America. The winner of the US elections 2024 went on and on as he praised the Dark MAGA calling him “one of the most important people in the country”.

Trump said “A star is born” referencing Musk and described him as a “supergenius' who needed to be ”protected," as reported by Daily Mail.