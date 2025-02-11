Elon Musk chimes in as PhD scholar says South Africa discriminating against native Whites, favouring Blacks

The world's richest man and US President Donald Trump's ‘First Buddy’, Elon Musk, has now focused his attention on alleging discrimination by the government of South Africa, the country where he grew up. Musk says the country where he grew up is discriminating native White population(AFP)

The billionaire chimed in on a post by PhD scholar Jonatan Pallesen, who claimed that a “very large number of Black people have moved into South Africa over the last 60 years”.

Pallesen shared a graph which showed population distribution of South Africa in 1910 and in 2016. According to the dataset, Black population has grown from 3.9 million to 45.10 million while the White population has recorded a marginal rise, from 1.25 million to 4.51 million.

Referring to the rising Black population, Pallesen said, “They are not natives to South Africa and do not have their acestors from there.”

He further levelled allegations of discrimination by the country's government against Whites who are natives of South Africa. “The government discriminates against the White South Africans who have had their ancestry going back hundreds of years, in favour of these recent arrivals. Solely because of their race.”

Musk responded to the post saying, “True."

Agreeing with the statements and casting a link with Scottish government's policies, an X user said, “Sounds like our government with recent arrivals.”

Another user said, “The racism in South Africa against the White hard-working farmers…is heartbreaking.” Tagging South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the user said, “This must stop. Protect the White people. You are the Presdient for all.”

A third user remarked, “Why the sudden interest in South Africa, Elon?”

An X user disagreed with Musk's remarks on Pallesen's post, calling it “nonsense”. A user said, “Maybe they are returning from when they were forced out.”