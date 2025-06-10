Elon Musk was forced to correct his own artificial intelligence chatbot after it falsely claimed the Tesla CEO “took” Stephen Miller's wife. Grok recently told an X user that the richest man in the world had previously made a post about Katie Miller but “deleted it” later on. Elon Musk looks on during a news conference with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2025. Trump and Musk's unlikely political marriage exploded in a fiery public divorce on June 5, 2025. (AFP)

Elon Musk fact-checks own AI over Katie Miller claim

Over the weekend, an X user shared a photoshopped screenshot, in which Stephen wrote, “We will take back America,” to which Musk replied, “Just like I took your wife.” When the user asked Grok if the said post was “either deleted or never existed,” the chatbot said that it “likely existed and was deleted.”

Also Read: Simone Biles and Riley Gaines explosive feud explained as Danica Patrick weighs in: ‘Woke mind virus’

"A screenshot shared on X shows Musk replying to Stephen Miller's post with "Just like I took your wife" on June 8, 2025, at 12:02 PM PDT, referencing Musk hiring Miller's wife, Katie, as reported in late May 2025," Grok went on.

The AI bot further claimed that the doctored screenshot's “engagement metrics and context align with Musk's behavior, but its deletion means direct verification is unavailable.”

“While a fabricated screenshot is possible, the evidence leans toward the post being real but removed, consistent with Musk's pattern of deleting controversial posts,” Grok's post concluded.

Also Read: Michelle Obama breaks silence on daughter Malia dropping her famous last name: ‘Very sensitive’

Amid the growing buzz surrounding Grok's claim, Musk replied in the thread, “No, it’s fake ffs,” followed by a facepalm emoji. “I never posted this,” he clarified. Katie is a former spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security and Vice President Mike Pence.

She had been an advisor for Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). However, she departed from Donald Trump's administration alongside him following the end of his 130-day stint as a special government employee.