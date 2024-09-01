Elon Musk fears what will happen in America ‘if Kamala/Walz gain power’

Elon Musk has expressed concerns that his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), could face legal and operational challenges in the United States if VP and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris “gains power” in the upcoming presidential election. FILE - Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk listens to a question as he speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(AP)

Musk made his apprehensions public on X, stating that 2024 has seen unprecedented attacks on free speech. He warned that similar challenges could arise in the U.S. if Harris, alongside her running mate Tim Walz, comes to power.

“The attacks this year on free speech are unprecedented in the 21st century. It will happen in America too if Kamala/Walz gain power,” he posted.

Musk's concerns stem from recent events in Brazil, where X faced huge legal troubles. The platform encountered issues when Alexandre de Moraes, a Supreme Court judge in Brazil, ordered the suspension of X's operations in the country.

Musk refused to appoint a legal rep in Brazil for X

The Brazil SC judge ordered the “immediate, complete and comprehensive suspension of the operation of 'X Brasil Internet LTDA' in the national territory.”

This legal challenge came after Musk reportedly refused to appoint a legal representative in Brazil. The situation escalated when threats were made against X's staff, prompting the company to announce on August 17 that it would close its office in Brazil.

The dispute in Brazil is rooted in Musk's criticisms of de Moraes, when the Tesla boss called him an “evil dictator cosplaying as a judge” accused of violating the Brazilian Constitution by attempting to block accounts of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro. De Moraes swiftly launched an investigation into allegations that Musk used X to spread disinformation and destabilize Brazil’s democratic institutions.

X said in their official statement, “Soon, we expect Judge Alexandre de Moraes will order X to be shut down in Brazil - simply because we would not comply with his illegal orders to censor his political opponents.”