Tesla FSD navigated 13-mile journey to Emergency Room to save a man, Elon Musk responds

Elon Musk has responded to the man who was saved by Tesla Full-Self Driving, saying he was glad “Tesla FSD was there to help.” "I extend my gratitude to Elon Musk for his crazy erratic leadership in advancing technology," the man behind the wheel expressed his gratitude.(X/MAXPAUL FRANKLIN)

In the past couple of weeks, Tesla has provided a series of actions recognized for marketing its Full Self-Driving software – that could work in the potential sense for the future aiming to help the ones in needed situations like this one.

The man who was saved by the Tesla FSD, named Max Paul Franklin recounts his story on X (formerly Twiiter), “My Crazy True Story…On April 1st, Tesla unlocked Full Self-Driving capability for all Tesla vehicles in America. In a moment of dire need, at 2:00 am the following morning, I found myself grappling with severe dehydration and a blood glucose level of 670 due to a malfunction in my insulin pump. With no time to spare, I turned to my Model Y for assistance. Engaging the new Full Self-Driving feature with a simple double click on the steering column stalk, I was astounded by the results.”

He added, “Without any intervention, the car skillfully navigated the 13-mile journey from my home to the VA Emergency Room.”

“As an owner of luxury vehicles including Porsche, Mercedes, BMW, Acura, and Cadillac, I can unequivocally declare Tesla the pinnacle of automotive innovation today.”

He thanked Tesla and the Medical team for saving his life from the heart attack later on that note.

In recent times Telsa FSD faced severe backlashes

One can say that delaying such an autonomous car's launch, or in no cases making it accessible for all, is a moral hazard for those who can't get to their desired destinations without the aid of the vehicle but are the ones who depend on it to drive them.

In the same way, it poses a danger and for those on the roads with some kind of health issues such as heart problems or stroke; they should stay mobile by continuing to drive their cars. FSD will keep the occupant out of the way and keep on the matter of finding the best solution, which may benefit it even though the system is not necessarily spoken into.

Notably, FSD is not yet completely autonomous and this is dependent on driver intervention when needed.

Tesla boss previously cited that Tesla's FSD software has 8 “eyes” (cameras) that are always paying attention and improving with each software update.