Elon Musk says having 7% country caps on employment-based green cards in US is ‘super racist’

Elon Musk recently took to X to call the US law for having 7% country caps on employment based green cards “racist.” These caps were put in place back in the 1960s, and have not been removed since. Elon Musk has said having 7% country caps on employment based green cards in the US is "super racist" (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Per-country caps are numerical restrictions that govern the allocation of green cards to people from specific countries. In a year, approximately 140,000 employment-based green cards are authorised, but only a maximum of 7% of these are granted to individuals from a country. A backlog is created should the number of sponsored individuals from a particular country exceed the 7% limit.

Huge backlogs have been created mainly for immigrants from India and China because of these country-specific caps. In fact, over one million people are waiting in America due to employment-based green card backlogs. These people include dependent spouses and children.

‘Super racist’

In a post that reads, “Every month DoS shamelessly publishes cut off dates that separate Chinese and Indian born from Rest of the World,” Musk has now commented, “Yup, super racist”.

Many agreed to Musk in the comment section, with one user saying, “It looks like racism is deep- rooted in our society.” “Very racist. Especially since Indians are all highly skilled professionals coming to fill mostly tech jobs that Americans can’t or aren’t qualified to do,” one user said, while another wrote, “Racial discrimination is getting worse and America needs a new Lincoln”. One said, “I have to leave America with my family during the corona pandemic, due to delay in perm approval which is first step to get green card. I had work contract but still no choice to stay in US.”

“Racism is still very much active in the globe. But why?” one user questioned, while another said, “I’m shocked a country that has such strict laws when it comes to legal immigration can be so lax at its borders…” “Indians have a long wait time of life time to get legal in America. Keep aside the citizen ship or green card, they won’t even give them EADs for stability,” one user wrote.