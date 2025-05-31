Elon Musk, with Donald Trump by his side, reveals story behind black eye: ‘He did it…'

Billionaire Elon Musk bade farewell to the Donald Trump administration on Friday with an appearance at the Oval Office. He, however, vowed to remain a “friend and advisor to the US president. But people were more concerned about the black spot near his eye that was spotted during the press conference. Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., during a news conference in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, (Bloomberg)

Speculation was further spread after The New York Times reported that Elon Musk allegedly uses ketamine, which has even damaged his bladder. The report cited a photo claiming that he carried a box around with him. The case contained 20 pills, including Adderall, it reported.

Elon Musk on black spot near eye

After being questioned about the black spot near his eye, Elon Musk said his son was to blame for the injury. He said his son punched him while playing. "I was just horsing around with lil' X, and I said, 'go ahead punch me in the face, and he did, said Elon Musk.

Musk, however, dodged a question about the drug allegations. Saying "let's move on. Okay. Next question." X Æ A-Xii is the oldest child of Elon Musk with the Singer Grimes. He is seen frequently beside Musk while he meets Donald Trump. In February this year, his child made an appearance at the Oval Office of the White House.

Later in the day, when an AFP reporter asked Donald Trump if he was "aware of Elon Musk's regular drug use," Trump simply responded by saying "I wasn't." He also added that Musk is a fantastic guy. In the past, the White House has played down reports of Musk’s drug use. Talking about the issue, Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, whose wife works for Musk, said they are more concerned about drugs across southern border."The drugs that we're concerned about are the drugs running across the southern border" from Mexico, he said

Musk has previously admitted to taking ketamine, saying he was prescribed it to treat a "negative frame of mind" and suggesting his use of drugs benefited his work.

(With Inputs from AFP)