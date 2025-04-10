Elon Musk's brother finally spells the T-word for Trump after days of ranting over tariff

Kimbal Musk, younger brother of billionaire Elon Musk, publically lambasted President Donald Trump over his recent “legendary” tariffs through a series of X posts. Kimbal Musk later thanked Trump for a 90-day pause, emphasizing the need for a healthy negotiated outcome.(AP, X/ Kimbal Musk)

Kimbal claimed that Trump imposed a “structural, permanent tax on the American consumer,” but finally, after days of excessive ranting, he has some caramelized words for the POTUS.

“Thank you President Trump, on behalf of all Americans and the world for your 90 day pause. A healthy negotiated outcome that sets us all up for success is the goal,” Kimbal posted.

Kimbal slammed Trump's tariffs through a series of post

This comes after Elon's younger brother with “R-word.” “Mmm.. Celebrating causing China's stock market to go down, by causing our own stock market to go down? Maybe this is why Trump brought back the R word,” he wrote.

Kimbal even called Trump “the most high-tax American President in generations.”

“Even if he is successful in bringing jobs on shore through the tariff tax, prices will remain high and the tax on consumption will remain the form of higher prices because we are simply not as good at making all things. A tax on consumption also means less consumption. Which means less jobs. Which in turn leads to less consumption. And then even less jobs.”

The Tesla boss' younger brother even slammed Vice President JD Vance, following his comment: “Two weeks ago Democrats were arguing that Trump was only interested in helping his billionaire buddies. Now, they’ve lost millions and are begging Trump to change course. How do we square that circle?”

Kimbal responded with “Republicans for higher prices. How about that. This Trump tariff-tax has driven prices for every day goods through the roof,” and added, “@JDVance I read your book. It’s good. I’d think you’d have more sympathy for your community’s cost of living. Inflation sucks for everyone, but it especially hits our under-served communities the most.”

Notably, even Trump's biggest advisor, Elon advocated for a “tariff-free” approach to international trade.