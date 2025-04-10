Menu Explore
Musk to Zuckerberg: Here's how much money Trump's tech bros made after tariff pause

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 10, 2025 06:28 AM IST

Trump's 90-day tariff pause announcement sent the stock market rocketing and the world's wealthiest people added $304 billion to their combined net worth

President Donald Trump's 90-day tariff pause announcement sent the stock market rocketing and the world's wealthiest people added $304 billion to their combined net worth on Wednesday - the largest one-day gain in Bloomberg Billionaires Index's history. This comes as Meta and Tesla jumped over 10% after a week of heavy losses.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg were among the highest gainers on Wednesday(Bloomberg)
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg were among the highest gainers on Wednesday(Bloomberg)

The S&P 500 rose 9.52% to 5,456.90 on Wednesday - its biggest one-day gain since 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2,962.86 points, or 7.87%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 12.16% after the 90-day relief was announced.

Read More: 'People were yippy’: Trump mocked for weird reason behind tariff U-turn

The record day comes on the heels of last week's sell-off following President Trump's tariff announcement. However, it was payday on Wednesday as the total wealth gain beat the previous record of $233 billion set in March 2022.

How did Trump's tech bros do?

The largest individual gainer from Trump's pause announcement was Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. The tech billionaire added $36 billion to his fortune after his EV maker's stock jumped 23%, Bloomberg revealed. Mark Zuckerberg gained almost $26 billion.

Next in line was Nvidia Corp.’s Jensen Huang, who saw his wealth rise $15.5 billion. The chipmaker's shares shot by 19%.

Read More: US stocks skyrocket, see record biggest one-day gains after Donald Trump's tariff pause

However, percentage-wise it was Ernest Garcia III, the CEO of Carvana Co., who came out as the winner. His fortune increased 25%.

Apple's stock soared more than 15% and Walmart rallied 9.6%. At the time Trump declared the tariff pause, at 1:18 PM ET, the Dow was about 350 points higher for the day. However, within moments, the 30-stock index surged more than 2,000 points.

Explaining why he made the pause move, Trump said: “I thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line. They were getting yippy, you know, they were getting a little bit yippy, a little bit afraid."

.

News / World News / US News / Musk to Zuckerberg: Here's how much money Trump's tech bros made after tariff pause
