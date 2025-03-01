Elon Musk's complicated family tree explained; From secret twins to 14th addition to brood

Elon Musk has sparked speculation about the arrival of his likely 14th child following his subtle reaction to a social media post. The tech billionaire responded to a post by Shivon Zilis, with whom he already shares three children—twins and a one-year-old named Arcadia, whose birthday was celebrated on Friday. Here's a look at Musk's growing family tree and the children he has fathered over the years. Elon Musk's history includes a tragic loss, several marriages, and multiple children. (AP/PTI)(AP02_28_2025_000007A)(AP)

Elon Musk’s partners and children

Musk was first married to his Canadian-born, college sweetheart from Queen’s University in Ontario, Justine in 2000. The two faced a tragic experience when their first-born baby boy Nevada Alexander died at the age of 10 weeks after suffering from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

The couple then pursued the route of IVF to conceive and welcomed five more kids including twins– Griffin and Vivian and triplets– Kai, Saxon and Damian. Musk filed for divorce from Justine in 2008, as reported by E! News. In 2022, Griffin Musk's twin sister also filed a petition to change her full name to reflect her new gender identity as she wrote, “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Musk married Talulah Riley in 2010 with whom he starred on HBO’s Westworld. She told CBS News, “It all happened very fast. We were engaged after, I think, two weeks of knowing each other." In 2012, the couple filed for divorce and remarried for a year. However, the two filed for divorce in 2016.

Musk and Grimes had an on-and-off relationship for four years, beginning in 2018. In September 2023, it was revealed that the couple had welcomed three children together. The Crystal Ball singer confirmed their latest addition, Techno Mechanicus, joining their other two children, X Æ A-12 and Exa Dark Sideræl. They welcomed their first son, X Æ A-12, in 2020 while they welcomed their secondborn, a baby girl, via surrogacy in 2021.

In his biography Elon Musk, Walter Isaacson revealed that around Father's Day 2022, the on-again, off-again couple welcomed a child named Techno Mechanicus, nicknamed Tau. Like their other children, Tau was born via surrogate, adding to Musk's growing family.

In 2022, Business Insider revealed court documents showing that Elon Musk welcomed twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November 2021. Born in Austin, Texas, where Musk resides, the twins were named Strider Sekhar Sirius and Azure Astra Alice, as detailed in Isaacson's 2023 biography. On February 28, 2024, the two welcomed their third baby together named Arcadia.

Recent addition to Musk’s family and Ashley St Clair controversy

A year after Arcadia was born, Zilis and Musk announced on February 28, 2025, that they are now proud parents to a baby boy named Seldon Lycurgus who is the couple’s fourth baby.

Ashley St. Clair, a 26-year-old influencer, recently claimed that she gave birth to the tech mogul’s child and has filed a paternity lawsuit against him. Musk has yet to publicly confirm or deny the paternity. Clair filed a lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court, seeking sole custody of her alleged child with Musk and requesting a court-ordered DNA test to confirm paternity. She claimed the child was conceived during a trip to St. Barths in January 2024.