Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, wows crowd at LA drag show| Watch

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter Vivian Wilson made headlines on Friday night with her striking drag performance at The Bellwether, a concert hall in downtown Los Angeles. Vivian, who has publicly distanced herself from the Tesla CEO, appeared in a black skin-tight bodysuit and delivered a dramatic stage act that received a standing ovation. The performance also marked one of Vivian’s most public appearances since she legally cut ties with her father in 2022 and adopted her mother’s surname. Elon Musk and his estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson. (File Photo, Threads/@vivllainous)

Vivian Wilson stuns the crowd with stage act

Vivian, who identifies as transgender, took to the stage during SAVE HER! — an Environmental Drag Show. She performed a lip-synced operatic piece, twisting and bending her body in a tightly choreographed routine that had the audience cheering loudly. Audience members erupted in applause as she ended her performance.

Drag show held to support immigrants facing deportation

The event was not just about performance. SAVE HER! was organized by drag activist Pattie Gonia to raise funds for an immigration legal defence fund. Proceeds from the show went towards supporting those affected by recent federal immigration raids across the United States, reported TMZ.

The drag night also featured artists such as Vera!, Nini Coco, Jacob Ostler, Vivllainous, Skirt Cocaine, Noxxia Datura and Trudy Tective. However, it was Vivian who dominated the spotlight with her powerful debut.

Musk’s daughter continues to distance herself from father

Vivian’s strained relationship with her father, Elon Musk, has been the subject of public attention. She has reportedly criticized him in the past, calling him a “pathetic man-child” in a Teen Vogue feature.

FAQs

1 Who is Vivian Wilson?

Vivian Jenna Wilson is Elon Musk’s transgender daughter who legally changed her name and distanced herself from her father in 2022.

2 Who is Vivian's mother?

Her mother is Canadian author Justine Musk (née Wilson), Elon Musk’s first wife.

3 Who are Elon Musk's 14 children?

Elon Musk's children are Griffin, Vivian, Kai, Saxon, Damian, X Æ A‑Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, Techno Mechanicus, Strider, Azure, Arcadia, Seldon, and Romulus. His first son with Justine Musk, Nevada Alexander Musk, died when he was two weeks old.