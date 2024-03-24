‘Embarrassing’: Kamala Harris smiles, claps along to Puerto Rico protest song but stops after knowing its meaning

During her visit to San Juan, US Vice President Kamala Harris was seen enjoying and clapping along to a Puerto Rico protest song, but she quickly stopped after her aide explained what it meant. After delivering a speech at Puerto Rico's capital, Harris made a trip to Goyoco community centre where she spoke with center personnel and community leaders.(RNC)

Following her speech at Puerto Rico's capital, Harris made a trip to Goyoco community centre where she spoke with center personnel and community leaders.

Her convoy received greetings from a crowd of several dozen and protestors on the sidewalk. One person was holding a placard that read "Kamala Harris, war criminal," while another marked the United States and Israel "genocidal".

Later, Harris joined the group where a six-person group of musicians were playing a song. The US VP was caught on camera clapping and nodding as she enjoyed their performance, accompanied by a piano.

According to an X account managed by the Republican National Committee (RNC), Harris was clapping until an assistant beside her explained what the band was saying. While the woman standing besides the US VP is Mariana Reyes, executive director at La Goyco; the man is Frankie Miranda, the head of Hispanic Federation, according to The Associated Press.

The RNC said the band targetted Harris, asking, "We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for?" The demonstrators also backed Palestine amid Israel and Hamas war, saying, "Long live Free Palestine and Haiti too!"As soon as the meaning of the song was conveyed to Harris, she stopped applauding and folded her hands.

Netizens mock Harris after RNC posted the video

As soon as the video was posted by the RNC on X, several netizens were prompt to mock Harris.

"When you want to be liked by everyone, yet stand for nothing," one user wrote.

“What a total embarrassment!!” another added.

Third user commented, “So disconnected from people and reality”.

“Damn interpreter,” the fourth chimed in.

Earlier, Harris visited a residential area that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria but has now been repaired with solar panels and water tanks as part of a federal program.

She said that President Joe Biden and his administration have been very paying attention toward the leaders, the people and the families of Puerto Rico. The Biden government has invested over $140 billion in Puerto Rico, she informed.