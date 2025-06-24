Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
End of Iran–US crisis? Trump declares ‘It’s time for peace' after attack on air base

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 24, 2025 02:04 AM IST

Donald Trump responded to Iran’s attack on a US air base in Qatar and declared, “Congratulations, world. It’s time for peace!”

US President Donald Trump responded to Iran’s attack on a US air base in Qatar by calling it “a very weak response.” In a separate Truth Social post, he declared, “Congratulations, world. It’s time for peace!”

Donald Trump responded to Iran’s attack on a US air base in Qatar.(AFP)
Trump wrote, “Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was “set free,” because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction.”

He added, “I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their “system,” and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE.”

Trump further thanked Iran for giving early notice, “which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured.”

“Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
