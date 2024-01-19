Energy Saving Week: What to know about the holiday week from January 15 to 21

Energy Saving Week is celebrated annually from January 15 to January 21. The holiday week is observed to raise awareness about the importance of saving energy. A national initiative organised by the UK's Energy Saving Trust and Citizens Advice Bureau, the primary motive behind the week is to educate people about energy-saving measures. As we reach the mid-point of Energy Saving Week, here's everything you need to know: Energy Saving Week (Representational Image)

Why is Energy Saving Week celebrated?

The idea to dedicate an entire week to energy efficiency drew inspiration from the 1973 oil crisis, which is often referred to as the “first oil shock.” Ending in 1974, the period revealed the heavy reliance on fossil fuels for harnessing energy. Following this, world leaders were forced to devise alternative measures for fuel and energy.

What began as a wake-up call in the '70s, the modern era saw more countries and their leaders emphasising the importance of energy saving. By the 2000s, Energy Saving Week became a prominent awareness campaign. Today, world leaders are driven to reduce carbon emissions and promote energy conservation strategies on a global level.

How to conserve more energy?

It goes without saying that to celebrate Energy Saving Week to the fullest is by conserving more energy. This can be achieved by simple practices, such as making it a habit to switch off the lights when leaving the room. Another simple way is to avoid using artificial lighting during morning hours when sunrays provide sufficient light into rooms.

Moreover, you can make use of natural sources of energy such as solar energy for electricity and rainwater harvesting for water supply. Additionally, switching to LED lights can help conserve energy as they consume less energy and emit less heat. Another way you can observe this holiday week is by educating people about energy efficiency.