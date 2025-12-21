Epstein files mystery grows after claims of Trump photos taken down from DOJ website

The Department of Justice's latest release of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein has raised several questions - the latest being around a file numbered EFTA00000468. Several commentators on social media on Saturday pointed out that the file, which showed a photo of President Donald Trump, has mysteriously disappeared from the DOJ library. President Donald Trump (C) posing with a group of women wearing Hawaiian-style leis(AFP)

Brian Krassenstein, who has over 950K followers on X, posted a video saying the Trump photo is no longer available on the portal. He also attached a video.

“Below you will see me opening up the PHOTO of Donald Trump that I downloaded at 4PM last night from the DOJ's Website (Epstein Files). This file, EFTA00000468.pdf, was removed sometime last night from the DOJ's Epstein File dump. You can look for yourself. This is ABSOLUTE PROOF that Trump's DOJ is actively scrubbing files related to Trump,” Krassenstein posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Trump’s DOJ appears to be quietly removing Epstein files that reference Donald Trump after those files were already publicly released,” his brother Ed tweeted.

Soon, file EFTA00000468 was trending on social media. We tried to open the file separately, but the portal threw out an error. HT.com cannot verify these claims currently. Neither the White House nor the DOJ has addressed these questions.

Epstein files release

Meanwhile, former President Bill Clinton emerged as a central figure in the initial tranche of Justice Department records released Friday in connection with the Epstein investigation. The document dump included multiple photographs of Clinton among thousands of pages made public. One image shows Clinton seated on a private aircraft beside a woman whose face was redacted, with her arm resting around him.

Another depicts Clinton in a swimming pool alongside Epstein’s longtime associate, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, with a third individual obscured from view.

Additional images show Clinton in a hot tub with a woman whose identity was also concealed. The records provide no details about when or where the photos were taken, and offer little explanation or context for the circumstances surrounding them.

