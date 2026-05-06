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Eric Trump unveils gold logo for ‘Donald J. Trump International Airport’ in Palm Beach | See it here

The logo features a golden eagle holding a crest shield decorated with stars and stripes, along with olive branches.

Published on: May 06, 2026 04:13 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Eric Trump has unveiled a gold-themed logo for the proposed renaming of Palm Beach International Airport, which is set to be called the Donald J. Trump International Airport, according to The Hill.

Sharing the design on X, Eric Trump said he is “extremely proud” to unveil the official logo for the proposed airport rename.(Getty Images via AFP)

Sharing the design on X, Eric Trump described it as the “official logo” for the airport planned to be named after US President Donald Trump.

Gold eagle, stars and patriotic symbols

The logo features a golden eagle holding a crest shield decorated with stars and stripes, along with olive branches. The design also includes the name “President Donald J. Trump International Airport,” surrounded by 12 gold stars.

“For the first time, I am extremely proud to share the OFFICIAL logo for the Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida,” Eric Trump wrote.

Also Read: Trump to rename ICE as 'NICE'? Here's what we know amid immigration crackdown

Also Read: Kennedy Center renamed to honour Donald Trump's ‘unbelievable work’, says White House

The measure passed in a narrow 4–3 vote, as reported by The Palm Beach Post.

In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation supporting the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport in Trump’s honor. The airport is located roughly four miles from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

The law is set to take effect on July 1. However, officials have clarified that the airport’s existing three-letter code will remain unchanged for now.

Separately, Republican lawmaker Brian Mast has proposed changing the airport code to “DJT,” though the bill has not advanced further.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Eric Trump unveils gold logo for ‘Donald J. Trump International Airport’ in Palm Beach | See it here
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