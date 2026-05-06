Eric Trump unveils gold logo for ‘Donald J. Trump International Airport’ in Palm Beach | See it here

Eric Trump has unveiled a gold-themed logo for the proposed renaming of Palm Beach International Airport, which is set to be called the Donald J. Trump International Airport, according to The Hill.

Sharing the design on X, Eric Trump said he is “extremely proud” to unveil the official logo for the proposed airport rename.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Sharing the design on X, Eric Trump described it as the “official logo” for the airport planned to be named after US President Donald Trump.

Gold eagle, stars and patriotic symbols

The logo features a golden eagle holding a crest shield decorated with stars and stripes, along with olive branches. The design also includes the name “President Donald J. Trump International Airport,” surrounded by 12 gold stars.

“For the first time, I am extremely proud to share the OFFICIAL logo for the Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida,” Eric Trump wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} He added: “There is no person more deserving of this incredible honor than @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Dad!” and said he looked forward to seeing flights land at “DJT” in the future. Airport renaming {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added: “There is no person more deserving of this incredible honor than @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Dad!” and said he looked forward to seeing flights land at “DJT” in the future. Airport renaming {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to The Hill, Palm Beach County commissioners have approved both the logo and a trademark agreement with the Trump Organisation, allowing the airport to be renamed after the president. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to The Hill, Palm Beach County commissioners have approved both the logo and a trademark agreement with the Trump Organisation, allowing the airport to be renamed after the president. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Kennedy Center renamed to honour Donald Trump's ‘unbelievable work’, says White House

The measure passed in a narrow 4–3 vote, as reported by The Palm Beach Post.

In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation supporting the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport in Trump’s honor. The airport is located roughly four miles from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

The law is set to take effect on July 1. However, officials have clarified that the airport’s existing three-letter code will remain unchanged for now.

Separately, Republican lawmaker Brian Mast has proposed changing the airport code to “DJT,” though the bill has not advanced further.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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