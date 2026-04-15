Erika Kirk getting ‘death threats’? Fresh claims emerge after she skips TPUSA event, Candace Owens named in row

Podcaster Baron Coleman has shared a text from a journalist, claiming that Erika Kirk skipped a recent Turning Point USA event in Georgia after getting “death threats.” The event was attended by Vice President JD Vance, who addressed a large crowd at the Akins Ford Arena, not far from the University of Georgia campus.

Erika Kirk getting ‘death threats’? New claims emerge after Georgia TPUSA event (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

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The event served as another tribute to late TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk. Vance said that while it was originally slated to feature Erika, she had to skip because of “very serious threats,” Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Coleman shared a text he claimed was from a journalist who was in Athens, which reads, “Erika was supposed to be interviewing Vance. Kolvet came out and announced Erika was receiving death threats so she didn’t come, insinuated it was because of Candace and folks like you.”

Read More | Erika Kirk removed ‘Charlie Kirk Show’ episodes from Spotify, YouTube? Candace Owens' fresh allegations

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{{^usCountry}} The journalist was referencing Charlie Kirk spokesman Andrew Kolvet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The journalist was referencing Charlie Kirk spokesman Andrew Kolvet. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The text added, “Worth noting Secret Service was there for JD, on top of countless state troopers, so probably the safest place to speak in America right now. Extremely fuc**** cringe and awkward. Kolvet tried to milk it and it wasn’t landing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The text added, “Worth noting Secret Service was there for JD, on top of countless state troopers, so probably the safest place to speak in America right now. Extremely fuc**** cringe and awkward. Kolvet tried to milk it and it wasn’t landing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It continued, “Place was empty, 1,200 people at most. Pretty wild considering VPOTUS was there and it was an arena. Very low energy, I went to the TPUSA Auburn tour event, prior to Candace and you investigating, and it was completely packed and like a rock concert. That energy is gone. JD did well once the topic shifted away from attacks on Erika.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It continued, “Place was empty, 1,200 people at most. Pretty wild considering VPOTUS was there and it was an arena. Very low energy, I went to the TPUSA Auburn tour event, prior to Candace and you investigating, and it was completely packed and like a rock concert. That energy is gone. JD did well once the topic shifted away from attacks on Erika.” {{/usCountry}}

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Candace Owens shared Coleman’s post, writing, “Please spare us the paid influencer campaign to convince us that Erika’s life was at risk from empty seats. Just this one time, please oh please spare us, Turning Point.

What Erika Kirk said about skipping the TPUSA event

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Erika explained her absence from the event in an X post, writing, “I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously. Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you all!”

Candace slammed Erika for her response, writing, “Stop. This is exhausting. You pulled out because of bad ticket sales. For the same reason TPFaith had to “reschedule” the Pastor’s Summit and various other events quietly.”

Read More | Laura Loomer wishes Erika Kirk a ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ while taking a dig at Candace Owens, ‘Jealous women online…’

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“People don’t believe you and don’t line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the most basic facts. Where is the video of Charlie appointing you as CEO weeks before his death? The Secret Service sits above your security team. Were there actually a viable threat, the Vice President would not have continued the event. Your closest threat is the shit Public Relations team you hired that continues to operate under the delusion that they are smarter than the public. They aren’t,” she added.

Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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