Erika Kirk gives big reaction after attack threat from Jacob Wenske; 'God’s justice…'

Erika Kirk has issued a strong public response even as federal authorities accused a Texas man, identified as Jacob Wenske, of making violent threats for a Turning Point USA event. Kirk reacted on X with a lengthy Bible passage and a message declaring, “God’s justice is certain,” shortly after details of the alleged threat became public.

Erika Kirk put out a telling message amid threats made by Jacob Wenske against her at a TPUSA event. Wenske allegedly expressed intentions to bomb the event.(AFP)

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Wenske, who hails from San Antonio, was taken into custody early on Thursday after it was alleged that he had threatened to harm Erika Kirk before her attendance at a TPUSA event downtown the following week.

According to online records, the 26-year-old is accused of a terrorist threat, impact on public service, public fear, serious physical injury, and influence over the government. This is a third-degree criminal charge.

Read more: Jacob Wenske Erika Kirk threat: 5 things on man who threatened to bomb TPUSA event

Erika Kirk's big response

Erika Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA, took to X with a religious message supposedly pointing towards the arrest. Turning Point USA, founded by conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, is one of the most prominent conservative youth organizations in the United States.

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{{^usCountry}} Kirk, known for her outspoken conservative commentary online, did not name Jacob Wenske in in her post. Instead, she framed the situation through biblical scripture, quoting Psalm 37:12-15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kirk, known for her outspoken conservative commentary online, did not name Jacob Wenske in in her post. Instead, she framed the situation through biblical scripture, quoting Psalm 37:12-15. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She emphasized themes of justice, righteousness, and accountability. The passage she quoted stated, "The wicked plots against the righteousand gnashes his teeth at him,but the Lord laughs at the wicked,for he sees that his day is coming." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She emphasized themes of justice, righteousness, and accountability. The passage she quoted stated, "The wicked plots against the righteousand gnashes his teeth at him,but the Lord laughs at the wicked,for he sees that his day is coming." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The passage further continued, "The wicked draw the sword and bend their bowsto bring down the poor and needy,to slay those whose way is upright;their sword shall enter their own heart,And their bows shall be broken." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The passage further continued, "The wicked draw the sword and bend their bowsto bring down the poor and needy,to slay those whose way is upright;their sword shall enter their own heart,And their bows shall be broken." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Erika Kirk shuts down Blake Wynn 'boyfriend' rumors: 'Charlie's love will last a lifetime' What authorities said about Jacob Wenske {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Erika Kirk shuts down Blake Wynn 'boyfriend' rumors: 'Charlie's love will last a lifetime' What authorities said about Jacob Wenske {{/usCountry}}

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Kirk will be a featured speaker at Turning Point USA's Women's Leadership Summit, which will be held at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter on the River Walk from June 5-7.

According to San Antonio police investigators, Wenske wrote, "I know exactly where to bomb," in response to a social media post in April regarding the organization's three-day women's leadership summit.

The warrant for his arrest noted that Wenske added, "I can't wait to be the valet for her escort," in another post within the same discussion.

"Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!" read an email sent from a Wenske's registered account. The email continued, “America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event.”

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His bond has been set at a total of $120,000, according to court documents.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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