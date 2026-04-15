Erika Kirk ‘threats’ row: People ‘doxxing her travel location’; new details out after TPUSA CEO skips Georgia event

White House Correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan has shared an update about “threats” that Erika Kirk has reportedly received, prompting her to skip a recent Turning Point USA event in Georgia. The event was attended by Vice President JD Vance, who addressed a large crowd at the Akins Ford Arena, not far from the University of Georgia campus.

Erika Kirk ‘threats’ row: Shocking details emerge after Georgia TPUSA event (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)(REUTERS)

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The event served as another tribute to late TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk. Vance said that while it was originally slated to feature Erika, she had to skip because of “very serious threats,” Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

‘People were doxxing her travel location’

“Regarding the threats to Erika Kirk that prevented her from attending today’s event with Vice President Vance, a TPUSA official tells me that their security had been monitoring the situation in the days leading up to today’s event,” Olohan wrote. “People were doxxing her travel location and trying to track her arrival and departure, I’m told, and there were multiple direct threats against Erika specifically. This ultimately led to her security’s assessment that they couldn’t guarantee her safety.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The event venue itself was fine, especially once VP was on site, but it was the travel portion that was of chief concern,” the official told the Daily Wire. “Her children are one parent away from being orphans and so we take security’s assessments and advice seriously.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The event venue itself was fine, especially once VP was on site, but it was the travel portion that was of chief concern,” the official told the Daily Wire. “Her children are one parent away from being orphans and so we take security’s assessments and advice seriously.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Erika Kirk’s statement after skipping TPUSA event {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Erika Kirk’s statement after skipping TPUSA event {{/usCountry}}

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Erika explained her absence from the event in an X post, writing, “I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously. Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you all!”

Read More | Erika Kirk getting ‘death threats’? Fresh claims emerge after she skips TPUSA event, Candace Owens named in row

Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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