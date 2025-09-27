Erika Kirk vows The Charlie Kirk Show 'will go on' after husband's tragic death but reveals she won't be podcast host

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, made an emotional appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show on Friday, September 26. Sitting next to an empty chair where her husband once hosted, she promised listeners that the podcast will continue despite his assassination earlier this month, The Independent reported. Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk(REUTERS)

Remembering Charlie Kirk

Charlie, founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of US President Donald Trump, was killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University. His death shocked the conservative movement, drawing tributes from across the political spectrum.

At his memorial service on September 21 in Arizona, Erika Kirk received a standing ovation after publicly forgiving Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of killing her husband. “I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do,” Erika said at the time.

Erika says ‘show will go on’

Speaking on Friday’s podcast episode, Erika reflected on the beginnings of the show in 2020. She recalled how her mother once told Charlie he would be “the Rush Limbaugh of your generation”. Just days later, he began conversations with producer Andrew Kolvet about launching the program, Fox News reported.

“To see The Charlie Kirk Show grow from that moment until now has been humbling and beautiful,” she said, and added that Charlie loved every single day, besides highlighting that he read every email.

Erika clarified that the program will not be discontinued; she said her husband’s voice will live on. “We will have rotating hosts, rotating casts, rotating people coming on,” she said.

Since Charlie’s death, prominent conservatives, including Vice President JD Vance, have stepped in as guest hosts. Erika stressed that the archive of Charlie’s voice, including unused recordings, will also continue to feature on the program.

“This is not a forever thing for me,” she said of her own appearance, “but the show will go on.”

Also Read: Erika Kirk's pregnancy post resurfaces days after Charlie Kirk's death: ‘Welcome to our world’

In the wake of her husband's passing, Turning Point USA appointed Erika Kirk as its new CEO and board chair, a unanimous decision. The former Miss Arizona has pledged to carry out the work of the organization as well as Charlie's work mission.

She also verified that her deceased husband's social media will continue. "We have been very intentional in a way that always keeps Charlie first and keeps his dreams alive and his legacy going," she explained.

Charlie's family tie on the podcast

During the episode, Erika shared personal stories, one of which was that Charlie took one of his daughter's toys with him each time he recorded. "That was their little tie-in. He loved it because it was a little piece of her he could have with him on the show," she said.

Also Read: Did The Simpsons predict Charlie Kirk's assassination? Here's the truth behind viral claims

FAQs

Q1: Why did Erika Kirk appear on the podcast?

To honor her late husband and assure listeners that The Charlie Kirk Show will continue.

Q2: Who killed Charlie Kirk?

He was allegedly shot by Tyler James Robinson, 22, during a university event in Utah.

Q3: What role does Erika now play in Turning Point USA?

She has been unanimously elected as CEO and chair of the board.