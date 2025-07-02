Esparto explosion: Fire breaks out at fireworks plant in Yolo County, California

A fireworks facility exploded and caught fire Tuesday in the Yolo County town of Esparto, California, prompting road closures. Several streets in the area were shut down as emergency crews responded to the scene. Some residents reported initially mistaking the blast for a plane crash. The explosion also caused power outages in nearby areas. Videos and photos shared on social media show thick smoke billowing from the building. A fireworks facility exploded and caught fire in the Yolo County town of Esparto, California.(Facebook/ Blanca Garcia)

Cal Fire LNU confirmed that it deployed a crew to assist with the firefighting efforts.

“Firefighters are assisting Yolo County at scene of a commercial fire into the vegetation near the Hwy 16 / Oakdale Ranch LN, Esparto. CAL FIRE has sent Air and Ground resources to assist with this incident,” Cal Fire LNU wrote on X.

Also Read: DIA fire: Lightning strike sparks blaze at Denver International Airport

Witness reports:

Several residents took to social media to report the explosion, with many saying the blast was so powerful it shook their homes.

One person wrote on Facebook, "Fireworks warehouse explosion in Esparto. Loudest explosion I've ever heard and the fireworks have been going for 30 minutes so far."

Another person added, “Sitting in Esparto at a friends house. Huge boom twice, electricity goes out. My friends house shook, crazy feeling. Sounds like tons of fireworks going off.”

A third person wrote, “That explosion/fire near esparto or winters area was fuckin wild. Power went out and It shook the whole house with 3 separate shockwaves.”

Another witness reported, “From my backyard in Esparto. The explosion was at 86A and 23. The whole house shook. The explosion blew everything off the walls. I thought an airliner crashed in our orchard until I was the fireworks going off. I hope no one was nearby when it touched off. That was insane.”

The cause of the explosion is not know. It is also unclear if anyone was injured in the blast.