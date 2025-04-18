Essex tornado: Twin twisters in Iowa, warning in Yorktown and Imogene | Watch

Twin tornadoes were heading for Essex, Iowa on Thursday. The National Weather Service also issued a warning for Yorktown and Imogene. Locals and storm chasers posted videos of the wedge twister on social media, warning others about the size and damage. Twin tornadoes were heading towards Essex, Iowa(Unsplash)

The warning, activated at 8:51 PM CDT, covers northeastern Fremont County, southwestern Montgomery County, and northwestern Page County, with Essex directly in the storm’s path

NWS warning for Iowa counties

The National Weather Service, in a press release, said that a ‘life-threatening’ tornado emergency was issued for Essex, Iowa. At 8:49 PM CDT, radar and eyewitness reports confirmed the tornado, described as ‘extremely dangerous and potentially deadly’, located 3 miles west of Essex, approximately 13 miles southwest of Red Oak. Moving east at 30 mph, the tornado is expected to reach Essex around 8:55 PM CDT.

The agency further warned of catastrophic damage, including complete destruction of mobile homes, severe damage to homes and businesses, and deadly flying debris. Hail up to 2.75 inches in diameter was also reported, adding to the storm’s destructive potential.

“This is a particularly dangerous situation,” the National Weather Service stated in an urgent bulletin. “Take cover now!” Residents were advised to seek immediate shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows. Those in mobile homes, vehicles, or outdoors were urged to find the nearest substantial shelter to protect against life-threatening debris.

The tornado’s path threatens widespread devastation, with potential for flattened homes, overturned vehicles, and significant infrastructure damage. Social media posts from storm chasers and weather enthusiasts captured the tornado’s intensity, with one describing it as a ‘very large, serious tornado’ hitting Essex. Authorities emphasized the need for immediate action, warning that even areas outside the tornado’s direct path could experience dangerous winds exceeding 100 mph.

Local emergency services are on high alert, and residents are urged to stay tuned to local media and weather alerts for updates. The warning remains in effect until 9:15 PM CDT, with officials continuing to monitor the storm’s progression.