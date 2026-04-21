Texas oil rig explosion: 5 things to know as massive blast, fire shake Nacogdoches County near Etoile; videos emerge
Authorities in Nacogdoches County, Texas, are responding to a reported explosion and fire at an oil well site. Emergency crews have been arriving at the scene.
Authorities in Nacogdoches County, Texas, are responding to a reported explosion and fire at an oil well site. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the explosion in a Facebook post. Details are also emerging on social media.
“Deputies along with numerous other first responders are arriving on scene in the 15000 block of FM 226 just north of Etoile. There is currently a fire at an oil well site. Early reports indicate that all workers at the site are accounted for and have been evacuated. First responders are still arriving on the scene to evaluate the totality of the situation. We are evacuating residents on Cr. 561 as a precaution and will further evaluate the situation as it develop,” the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office’s Facebook post reads.
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Five things to know about the Etoile, Texas, oil rig explosion{{/usCountry}}
Five things to know about the Etoile, Texas, oil rig explosion{{/usCountry}}
Here are five things we know about Etoile, Texas, oil rig explosion:
- The location of the explosion is along the 15000 block of FM 226, just north of Etoile.
- Emergency crews, including deputies and several first responders, have been arriving at the scene. Efforts are underway to assess the situation.
- According to initial reports, all workers at the site have been safely accounted for and evacuated.
- Meanwhile, residents along County Road 561 are being evacuated too as a precaution.
- Shocking videos of the scene have surfaced on social media, showing the sky lighting up in orange flames.
Here are five things we know about Etoile, Texas, oil rig explosion:
- The location of the explosion is along the 15000 block of FM 226, just north of Etoile.
- Emergency crews, including deputies and several first responders, have been arriving at the scene. Efforts are underway to assess the situation.
- According to initial reports, all workers at the site have been safely accounted for and evacuated.
- Meanwhile, residents along County Road 561 are being evacuated too as a precaution.
- Shocking videos of the scene have surfaced on social media, showing the sky lighting up in orange flames.
The cause of the explosion remains unknown.
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Etoile is an unincorporated community in Nacogdoches County, Texas, located in East Texas. It is located about 20 miles south of Nacogdoches and 19 miles east of Lufkin. It is located near the Angelina and Attoyac rivers, and is known for its proximity to lake recreation, including Jackson Hill Marina.