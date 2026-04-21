Texas oil rig explosion: 5 things to know as massive blast, fire shake Nacogdoches County near Etoile; videos emerge

Authorities in Nacogdoches County, Texas, are responding to a reported explosion and fire at an oil well site. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the explosion in a Facebook post. Details are also emerging on social media.

Etoile, Texas, oil rig explosion: 5 things to know as massive blast, fire shake Nacogdoches County(Unsplash - representational image)

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“Deputies along with numerous other first responders are arriving on scene in the 15000 block of FM 226 just north of Etoile. There is currently a fire at an oil well site. Early reports indicate that all workers at the site are accounted for and have been evacuated. First responders are still arriving on the scene to evaluate the totality of the situation. We are evacuating residents on Cr. 561 as a precaution and will further evaluate the situation as it develop,” the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office’s Facebook post reads.

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{{^usCountry}} Five things to know about the Etoile, Texas, oil rig explosion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Five things to know about the Etoile, Texas, oil rig explosion {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here are five things we know about Etoile, Texas, oil rig explosion: The location of the explosion is along the 15000 block of FM 226, just north of Etoile.

Emergency crews, including deputies and several first responders, have been arriving at the scene. Efforts are underway to assess the situation.

According to initial reports, all workers at the site have been safely accounted for and evacuated.

Meanwhile, residents along County Road 561 are being evacuated too as a precaution.

Shocking videos of the scene have surfaced on social media, showing the sky lighting up in orange flames. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are five things we know about Etoile, Texas, oil rig explosion: The location of the explosion is along the 15000 block of FM 226, just north of Etoile.

Emergency crews, including deputies and several first responders, have been arriving at the scene. Efforts are underway to assess the situation.

According to initial reports, all workers at the site have been safely accounted for and evacuated.

Meanwhile, residents along County Road 561 are being evacuated too as a precaution.

Shocking videos of the scene have surfaced on social media, showing the sky lighting up in orange flames. {{/usCountry}}

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The cause of the explosion remains unknown.

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Etoile is an unincorporated community in Nacogdoches County, Texas, located in East Texas. It is located about 20 miles south of Nacogdoches and 19 miles east of Lufkin. It is located near the Angelina and Attoyac rivers, and is known for its proximity to lake recreation, including Jackson Hill Marina.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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