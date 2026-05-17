Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt booed at University of Arizona over AI, sexual assault allegations by ex-girlfriend: Watch

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt faced significant booing from students during the University of Arizona’s graduation ceremony on Saturday. This reaction stemmed from criticism regarding his appointment as the commencement speaker, particularly in light of sexual abuse allegations involving his much younger former girlfriend.

Eric Schmidt was booed by students at the University of Arizona graduation after being criticized for his commencement speech amid sexual abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend. Protests were organized to express disapproval of his speaking role, citing serious accusations outlined in a lawsuit.(Instagram)

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The 71-year-old tech billionaire was addressing topics related to artificial intelligence and automation when students began to jeer at him, as reported by Business Insider.

However, he anticipated a negative response during his speech, due to the allegations of rape and sexual harassment brought forth in a lawsuit by his ex-girlfriend, Michelle Ritter, NY Post reported.

On Friday night, various left-wing and feminist student organizations distributed flyers during the commencement ceremony, outlining the accusations made against Schmidt by Ritter, a 32-year-old tech entrepreneur who was both Schmidt's romantic partner and business associate.

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{{^usCountry}} Protest against Eric Schmidt and rape allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protest against Eric Schmidt and rape allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Students were encouraged to "turn their backs to the stage" when Schmidt appeared, “and/or boo to make it clear that the University of Arizona and greater community that we represent, whether from Tucson or beyond, do not support abusers being platformed,” as per the Arizona Daily Star. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students were encouraged to "turn their backs to the stage" when Schmidt appeared, “and/or boo to make it clear that the University of Arizona and greater community that we represent, whether from Tucson or beyond, do not support abusers being platformed,” as per the Arizona Daily Star. {{/usCountry}}

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In November, Ritter initiated a lawsuit claiming that Schmidt "forcibly raped" her on a yacht off the coast of Mexico in 2021.

Additionally, she alleged that he engaged in sexual activity without her consent during the Burning Man festival in Nevada in 2023, as stated in court documents.

Ritter also accused Schmidt of monitoring her through a "backdoor" he created to access Google’s servers, which he developed with a team of engineers from the company, according to the lawsuit.

She contended that the purported digital monitoring of her electronic devices, along with surveillance conducted by private investigators, constituted sexual harassment.

According to the LA Times, Ritter's lawsuit was referred to arbitration by a judge in Los Angeles in March.

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She claimed that a federal law enacted in 2022, following the #MeToo movement, which aims to eliminate forced arbitration in cases of sexual assault and harassment, permitted her to have her case adjudicated in a public court.

However, Superior Court Judge Michael Small disagreed, stating that the law was not applicable due to a financial settlement and arbitration agreement that Ritter and Schmidt had signed in December 2024, subsequent to the alleged assault.

Schmidt, who has been vocal about his open marriage, refutes Ritter's allegations.

Eric Schmidt booed at University of Arizona

The disapproval directed at Schmidt intensified as he spoke about AI, a topic that critics caution could potentially devastate the job market for recent graduates.

“I know what many of you are feeling about that. I can hear you. There is a fear,” Schmidt remarked, as the boos momentarily overshadowed his voice.

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“There is a fear in your generation that the future has already been written, that the machines are coming, that the jobs are evaporating, that the climate is breaking, that politics are fractured, and that you are inheriting a mess that you did not create,” he stated,

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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