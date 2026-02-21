An evening of Artificial Intelligence, diplomacy and conversations in Delhi

Artificial Intelligence is steering the world’s most important conversations right now. That energy was unmistakable on Thursday evening at the residence of British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, where an AI Summit celebration brought together diplomats, global leaders, guests, and innovators. The High Commissioner’s garden was transformed into a playground of interactive AI installations, drawing guests into TED-style talks, immersive experiences, and relaxed, hands-on sessions. David Lammy, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India and Rishi Sunak, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (Photo: Manoj Verma / HT)

“It is really special for me to be back here tonight, and it has been an amazing year for the UK–India relationship,” Cameron said, highlighting how tech and growth tie the two nations together.

The evening also saw Kanishka Narayan, UK Minister for AI and Online Safety and MP for the Vale of Glamorgan, bring fresh momentum, even after four intense days of the AI Summit. Speaking passionately about the global trajectory of artificial intelligence, he added, “We want to build this together, not just in terms of the tech ecosystem but with scale and heart.”

The energy shifted completely when David Lammy, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and Rishi Sunak, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, took the stage for a conversation. Sunak, arriving a few minutes late, opened with a laugh: “AI can do many things, but it can't yet fix Delhi’s traffic.”

During the exchange, Sunak embraced the familiar title of “son-in-law to India,” while Lammy shared that his great-grandmother, on his mother’s side, was from Kolkata. Reflecting on his long relationship with the country, Lammy recalled his first visit 35 years ago, as an 18-year-old student: “I was wearing tie-dye in those days. It was utterly exhilarating and mind-bending, and because I had this connection, I was determined to understand this country. Now, I am building on that work.”

Rishi, who kick-started the AI Summit back in November 2023, talked about focusing on AI lifting the floor for humanity, healthcare, and education.