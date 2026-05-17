Etta Brock Carnival lawsuit: 5 things to know after another woman plunges to death

A lawsuit filed by an Alabama passenger, Etta Brock, against Carnival Cruise Line is gaining traction amid the news of another elderly woman who died earlier this month in a separate mobility scooter incident at Carnival's private island. Etta Brock's lawsuit against Carnival Cruise Line is drawing renewed attention after a separate fatal scooter incident at Carnival’s Bahamas destination (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, file) (AP)

On April 28, Etta Brock filed the complaint in the Southern District of Florida District Court. According to Cruise Hive, the lawsuit is based on an incident that occurred on the Carnival Valor on January 2, 2025. It identifies Carnival Corporation as the defendant.

Brock's case, however, is still in trial and is awaiting a date.

Read more: Two Americans in their 70s drown at Carnival’s Bahamas Island

5 things to know about Etta Brock's lawsuit 1. Etta Brock says Carnival changed the gangway layout without warning. According to the complaint cited by Cruise Hive, Brock had successfully navigated the ship’s Deck 3 gangway multiple times during her voyage using her mobility scooter.

However, on the final day of the cruise, Brock alleged that the crew members reconfigured the disembarkation route by adding crowd-control barriers that narrowed the exit path and created a sharp turn. Brock claimed there were no warning signs or visual indicators alerting passengers to the altered layout.

The lawsuit also alleged that her view of the turn was obstructed by passengers walking ahead of her. As she attempted to maneuver through the area, her scooter tipped over, and she fell to the ground.

2. Brock's injuries are permanent. According to the lawsuit, her injuries are chronic and permanent, necessitating continued medical attention.

Brock is asking for a jury trial and a verdict for all possible damages, including medical expenses and compensation for her reduced quality of life.

3. Brock sought damages for injuries. According to the lawsuit, Brock's pre-existing medical issues worsened because of the fall. She also experienced severe physical and psychological pain as a result of the fall.

She has claimed reimbursement for pain and suffering, medical costs, and other losses in the lawsuit.

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4. The lawsuit accuses Carnival of negligence. Brock’s complaint includes three counts of negligence: general negligence, negligent failure to warn, and negligent failure to maintain.

The complaint alleged the cruise company “created and maintained a dangerous condition” that should have been recognized as hazardous.

Brock alleged that by neglecting to establish a distinct disembarkation route for guests with mobility impairments and by not having crew members on hand to help passengers cross the threshold, Carnival violated its duty of reasonable care.

5. Another scooter incident recently turned fatal at the Carnival Cruise. The case resurfaced in headlines after the elderly lady died in a tragedy on May 11 at Celebration Key, Carnival’s private island destination in the Bahamas, after her scooter plunged off a dock. No lawsuit has yet been filed in connection with that incident.