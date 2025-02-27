Ex-NFL star turned streamer shuts down Elon Musk haters: ‘This world is fried’

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back now turned streamer Le’Veon Bell has once again come to the defence of Elon Musk, calling out those who “complain about Musk”. Le'Veon Bell backs Elon Musk against critics regarding his advisory role in government efficiency(Le’Veon Bell/X/AP)

The Tesla boss has been at the center of controversy following his appointment as the lead advisor for the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The agency was created to identify ways to reduce government spending, eliminate waste, and enhance operational effectiveness.

Some critics raised strong objections to Musk following his appointment. Bell, however, swung quickly against them with a harsh Tweet. “Imagine coming to this app to call Elon Musk ‘stupid,’” Bell posted.

“The same guy that owns this app, and who is actually putting rockets into the sky... but we really have ppl who sit on the app and do NOTHING all day, but complain about Elon Musk... lol this world is fried bro, FRIED.”

DOGE announces $65 billion in savings through cost-cutting

Bell’s latest remarks follow his previous statements in support of both Musk and former President Donald Trump. “Make America great again, make America great again. Now you can go get a hat. Ain’t no point of me moving, huh? Y’all thought I wa about to go somewhere? Joke’s on you! Joke’s on you! I ain’t going nowhere. I’m here to make America great, man. Donald Trump for president, 47th president,” he posted following Trump election victory.

Meanwhile, DOGE announced on Tuesday that it had already saved approximately $65 billion through various cost-cutting measures. The savings stem from a “combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancelations, contract/lease re-negotiations, asset sales, grant cancelations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings.”

“We are working to upload all of this data in a digestible and fully transparent manner with clear assumptions, consistent with applicable rules and regulations.”

However, Musk has come under fire from some federal employees who complained about a request for more information in an email.

When asked about the email controversy, Trump downplayed the concerns, stating, “It’s somewhat voluntary,” before adding, “if you don’t answer, I guess you’re fired.”