Elon Musk ‘Can’t be counted on to even communicate, much less act consistently as a father', says Ashley St Clair's rep

Author Ashley St. Clair has publicly criticised Elon Musk after he defended his parenting on X. The 26-year-old writer is currently pursuing legal action against the 53-year-old Tesla CEO, seeking sole custody of an infant son whom they are reported to share. Ashley St Clair has sued Elon Musk for sole custody of an infant child they reportedly share

According to St. Clair’s legal filing, Musk has only visited the child, referred to as R.S.C., on three occasions since his birth in September 2024. Her petition claims that the billionaire entrepreneur has shown little involvement in the child's life, prompting her to take legal steps to secure custody.

“This has never been about money for Ashley,” a representative for St. Clair was quoted as saying, as reported by People magazine. “This is about protecting the best interests of Ashley and Elon’s child from a man who can’t be counted on to even communicate, much less act consistently in the role of a father,” the source added.

The statement further accused Musk of spending more time discussing his children’s mothers on social media than engaging with them directly. It added that attempts to resolve the matter amicably were unsuccessful due to Musk’s refusal to participate in discussions.

The petition outlines Musk’s limited visits with R.S.C., stating that he first met the child in New York City on 21 September for a two-hour visit, followed by a one-hour meeting the next day. The final encounter allegedly took place in Austin, Texas, on 30 November, lasting just 30 minutes.

St. Clair claims the pair began a relationship in May 2023 and that R.S.C. was conceived in January 2024. She has included written correspondences in her filing that purportedly confirm Musk’s acknowledgement of paternity. One of the messages allegedly sent by Musk in November 2024 read, “I want to knock you up again,” followed by another three months later stating, “Well, we do have a legion of kids to make.”

A representative for St. Clair confirmed on 21 February that legal proceedings had been initiated, stating, “Ashley St. Clair has filed paternity and custody petitions to protect the best interests of her child. She has made every effort to collaborate with Mr. Musk before taking this step.”

Musk, who has fathered 13 children with four women, has yet to issue an official response regarding the case. He shares three children with musician Grimes, six with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, and three with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.