Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Expert warns ‘US will get dragged into more wars in the Middle East’ than before

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Oct 04, 2024 06:08 PM IST

Expert warns US may be drawn into escalating Middle East conflicts as Israeli forces intensify operations in Lebanon and Gaza.

An expert has issued a dire warning that the “US will get dragged into more wars in the Middle East” and “it will escalate” more and more, per Mirror US.

Israeli soldiers stand by a position near the Israel-Lebanon border amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in northern Israel October 4, 2024. REUTERS/Avi Ohayon(REUTERS)
Israeli soldiers stand by a position near the Israel-Lebanon border amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in northern Israel October 4, 2024. REUTERS/Avi Ohayon(REUTERS)

On Wednesday, Israeli forces intensified their operations on two fronts, launching a ground offensive into Lebanon against Hezbollah and conducting airstrikes in Gaza. The Lebanese incursion resulted in the deaths of eight Israeli soldiers, while the strikes on Gaza claimed dozens of lives, including children.

The US has been unable to rein in its key ally, Israel, and as the U.S. presidential election approaches, the likelihood of strong intervention from Washington seems slim.

ALSO READ| Israeli strike on Hezbollah in Lebanon's Beirut targets ‘Hassan Nasrallah’s presumed successor’ | 10 points

Dr. Andreas Krieg, a senior lecturer at the School of Security Studies at King's College London, told Mirror US, “The key issue is that no one will put Netanyahu on notice. Anything the Israelis will do now they’ll do without the constraint from the US. There is no real sitting US government who have any effective leverage over the situation on the ground, especially so close to the election. This vacuum of leadership in the region makes it very very unpredictable about what it’s going to happen next.”

Trump believed not to drag US in Middle East wars

He warned that the US could find itself unintentionally drawn into a direct confrontation with Iran, despite former President Donald Trump’s earlier attempts to prevent such entanglements. “Trump doesn’t have a plan to get out of this quagmire but he does believe in stopping the US get dragged into more wars in the Middle East and that’s exactly what’s happening right now.”

“It will escalate. It already has. We’re beyond that threshold level. They’re on a war footing. It will respond in order to balance the deterrent level. I do think for a lot of Israelis it was a day of reckoning. They realized just how vulnerable they are. This has a massive psychological impact on the Israeli population.”

ALSO READ| Trump and Musk to share stage for his ‘historic’ Butler rally in Pennsylvania, site of assassination attempt

President Joe Biden, in a statement on Thursday, said he did not anticipate Israel retaliating against Iran in the immediate aftermath of the missile attacks and dismissed the idea that the US would give Israel permission to strike Iranian targets.

“First of all, we don’t ‘allow’ Israel, we advise Israel,” Biden said. “And nothing’s going to happen today.”

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On