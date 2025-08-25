Explained: Why India, France, and the UK are pausing postal deliveries to the US

Postal services in several countries, including India, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and Italy, have announced a pause in shipping many goods to the United States. The Washington Post reported that operators worldwide are suspending certain deliveries ahead of the end of a long-standing tariff exemption for packages under $800. India, UK, France and more countries to suspend postal deliveries to the US.(Pixabay)

According to CBS News, the changes are linked to a decree signed by President Donald Trump last month. Starting August 29, international goods that were previously exempt from tariffs under the de minimis rule, specifically items worth under $800, will now face import duties. Only letters, books, documents, and small gifts valued at less than $100 will remain exempt.

Postal operators caught off guard

The outlet reported that postal operators say they were given little time to prepare for the new customs requirements. Several European postal services, including Deutsche Post and DHL Germany, PostNord, Poste Italiane, La Poste, and the Royal Mail, announced they are suspending shipments to the US to avoid problems at customs.

The Indian government also confirmed it will stop sending most parcels to the US beginning Monday, except for letters and small gifts.

CBS News also reported that postal operators are especially worried about the lack of clarity on how duties will be collected, who will collect them, and what new data systems are needed to comply with U.S. Customs and Border Protection rules.

Impact on trade and global shipping

France’s postal service, La Poste, said they were not given enough time to reorganize its computer systems for the changes, and the UK’s Royal Mail added it would halt shipments on Tuesday to ensure deliveries arrive before duties start, CBS reported.

Private courier services such as DHL Express will continue to operate, though shipments may still face tariffs.

Industry groups, including PostEurop, warned that if no clear system is agreed upon by August 29, many more European countries may also halt shipments to the US.

New charges:

The Washington Post stated that the extra charges on a parcel will depend on the methodology used to calculate the duty rate. The rate could either match the tariff imposed by the Trump administration on the country of origin or be based on a specific condition.

For countries that have a tariff rate of 15 per cent or lower, each package could incur an additional $80 in charges. Countries with over 25 per cent tariffs will face an extra $200. For those nations that have tariffs between 16 and 25 per cent, an additional $160 could be charged.

According to the outlet, President Donald Trump has described the move as part of a fight against illegal drug shipments, though mail companies say many aspects of the new rules remain unclear.

FAQs

1. What items can still be sent to the US?

Letters, documents, books, and gifts worth less than $100 are still allowed.

2. When do the new US import duties begin?

The new rules take effect on August 29, 2025.

3. Can I still ship to the US using private couriers?

Yes. Companies like DHL Express can still deliver, but customs duties may apply