Explosion reported at courthouse in California, sheriff's office says

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 25, 2024 11:21 PM IST

Reports of a bomb explosion at California Courthouse, two injured

Authorities were responding on Wednesday to a reported explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse in California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office amid reports that a suspect was in custody.

HT Image
HT Image

"Santa Maria Courthouse: report of an explosion. Please avoid the area. Scene has not been deemed safe. More info to follow," the sheriff's office said in a post on X.

There have been reports of two “non- life threatening injuries”. One person of interest detained immediately. Scene remains active. Please continue to avoid the area.

A suspect was inside the court building and threw a bag in an arraignment courtroom that then exploded, reported the Noozhawk, a local online news outlet in Santa Barbara County, citing Superior Court Executive Officer Darrel Parker.

The suspect was in custody, the news outlet reported.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
