Was Trump rushed to hospital before White House correspondents dinner? Truth behind health concerns

Ahead of the much-awaited White House correspondents dinner on Saturday, April 25, a rumor went viral on social media that President Donald Trump was rushed to the hospital amid a medical emergency.

Trump speaks to the media before departing Palm Beach International Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews, in West Palm Beach, Florida on April 25.(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The rumor originated on the YouTube channel of MediasTouch, which reported that Trump was rushed to the Walter Reid hospital as he allegedly fell ill after arriving at the White House from Pal Beach, Florida, earlier on Saturday. However, no credible reports suggest that Trump was rushed to a hospital today.

He was photographed fit and healthy as he boarded Air Force One from the Pam Beach International Airport to arrive at Joint Base Andrews. As of now, no one from the White House press pool reported a health emergency surrounding Trump.

Here's the MediasTouch YouTube video from where the claim originated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The White House correspondent's dinner starts at 8pm ET, with the red carpet kicking off at 6pm ET. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The White House correspondent's dinner starts at 8pm ET, with the red carpet kicking off at 6pm ET. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON