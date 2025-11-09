Fact-check: Target staff have to smile more at customers? What new rules say

Several reports on X claimed that Target workers now have to smile more at customers. “Target is now requiring its employees to smile more,” one report on the social media channel read. Target's incoming Chief Executive Officer Michael Fiddelke has already said that improving shopping experience is one of his main priorities.(X/@Target)

Another stated, “Target is now requiring its employees to smile more to its customers.”

While Target has not specifically mandated that its staff smile more, it has brought out efforts to make the stores more welcome ahead of the holiday season. Bloomberg News reported that Target Corp., the Minneapolis based retailer, now has new directives for employees.

Also Read | National Retail Federation predicts first $1 trillion holiday shopping season

If a shopper comes with ten feet of a staff member, they have to be sure to smile, make eye contact and greet or wave. If they come closer, within four feet, then customers should be asked how their day is going and if they need any help. This program, dubbed as 10-4 internally, is part of Target's latest push to make the stores more welcoming and reverse its extended streak of weak sales ahead of the crucial holiday season. Incoming Chief Executive Officer Michael Fiddelke has already said that improving shopping experience is one of his main priorities. While Target has for long encouraged its staff to engage with shoppers at stores, there weren't specific rules before.

“Heading into the holiday, we’re making adjustments and implementing new ways to increase connection during the most important time of the year,” Chief Stores Officer Adrienne Costanzo said to Bloomberg News. Target has reportedly found that key consumer metrics rise when shoppers are greeted or acknowledged.

What other retail chains do for customers

Rival Walmart has had a 10-feet rule for decades, and staff are urged to make eye contact with and say hello to shoppers as they pass by. Other retailers too have their own guidance on how to greet customers, which is a balancing act needing workers to be inviting, not overbearing.

(With Bloomberg inputs)