Fairlane Town Center mall in Dearborn under lockdown? All we know amid ‘active’ shooting reports, police warning

According to officials from Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane, the hospital is presently under lockdown. Meanwhile, officials told FOX 2 that three people were shot at the chaotic scene inside the mall. The outlet also reported that the mall is currently under lockdown.
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According to officials from Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane, the hospital is presently under lockdown. Meanwhile, officials told FOX 2 that three people were shot at the chaotic scene inside the mall. The outlet also reported that the mall is currently under lockdown.
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"This is an active and ongoing investigation. We are asking residents and visitors to avoid the area while officers secure the scene and investigators conduct their work," the Dearborn Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.
No additional details regarding the shooting have been disclosed by the authorities. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”
The mall is situated in proximity to Evergreen Road and Michigan Avenue.
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Several social media posts from shoppers inside the mall depicted individuals fleeing towards the exits, accompanied by the sounds of what appeared to be multiple gunshots in the background.
Reacting to the shooting reports, one person expressed anger on X, saying: “Authorities are hunting this dangerous criminal right now. No word yet on injuries, but this reckless thug turned a busy mall into a war zone.”
“Enough is enough – these violent criminals are terrorizing our communities. Police must catch him fast before more innocent people get hurt. This is what happens when lawlessness takes over. Stay alert, Michigan!!!”
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.