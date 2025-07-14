Fall River fire: Huge blaze breaks out at Gabriel House on Oliver Street, multiple injuries and fatalities reported

Crews have been battling a large fire that erupted at an assisted living facility in Fall River late Sunday night, July 13, per preliminary information from fire crews. The Fall River firefighters union said that crews responded to the Gabriel House, an assisted living facility on Oliver Street, according to Boston.com. Crews said there was a “heavy fire” and several rescues were in progress. Fall River fire: Huge blaze breaks out at Gabriel House on Oliver Street (Unsplash - representational image)

The Fall River Fire Department confirmed that there are multiple injuries and fatalities. A family reunification centre has now been set up at the chapel at the St. Anne’s Hospital.

Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said people were seen hanging out of the building to be rescued when crews arrived shortly after 9:30 pm on Sunday. Several victims were rescued and rushed to the hospital.

Bacon confirmed that the state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire. The exact number of victims remains unclear.

The Fall River firefighters union shared on social media that the fire was under control by 10:40 pm. They said that an “MCI has been declared,” likely referring to a mass casualty incident.

The fire prompted a huge response from firefighters and other first responders. Among those who responded to Fall River to assist the local department were fire departments from nearby towns including Somerset, Swansea, and Portsmouth, Rhode Island.