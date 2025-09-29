Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
Fans worried after Theo Von says he is 'trying not to take my own life'

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 09:05 am IST

Internet went frenzy after Theo Von said he is "trying not to take my own life."

Theo Von recorded his latest Netflix stand-up special at New York’s iconic Beacon Theatre on Saturday night. But during the performance, he alarmed fans when he said, "I'm having a long month. I'm trying not to take my own life."

Theo Von has become one of the top comedians in the country, on the same level as stars like Shane Gillis and John Mulaney(Theo Von/ Facebook)
The clip of the standup went viral on X and has amassed lot attention from the netizens.

One of the users said, “I think Theo mentioned in nearly all his podcasts tho month that last weeks have been rough or something, but I don’t think he ever said why. Or maybe I just didn’t hear, I’m not exactly glued to the conversations. But I’m told that even for seasoned comics, the “bombing” experience can be truly devastating, multiplied by Netflix opportunity - and hoping he was venting aloud about that and sharing stuff like he does.”

A different user chimed, “They need to immediately intervene. No one says that sort of stuff if they don't mean every word. If he is not helped, we will be reading about him in the headlines I am afraid. “

Another user added, “Yeah I'm concerned too, he has talked about how much he suffered when he was young.”

A different user penned, “Most comedians are tormented souls sadly. Most of them are depressed more than you know. That’s why they’re so funny.”

Follow Us On