FBI foils ISIS-inspired attack in North Carolina on New Year's Eve, 18-year-old held

The FBI on Friday said a New Year’s Eve terror plot in North Carolina was foiled after identifying a suspect allegedly radicalised by ISIS. Officials have charged 18-year-old Christan Sturdivant, a Mint Hill resident, in the case. FBI's Kash Patel.(AFP)

Sturdivant planned to carry out knife and hammer attacks targeting civilians and responding police officers, with FBI agents conducting a search of his residence and recovering a handwritten note titled “New Years Attack 2026” detailing plans to stab up to 20 people, according to a Reuters report.

“The Defendant was an 18-year-old, Christan Sturdivant. He has been planning the attack for an year. He was planning this attack with the support of ISIS, and we have charged him with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation, that organisation being ISIS,” an FBI official said at a briefing.

The alleged plot targeted a local grocery outlet. Federal authorities took Christan Sturdivant into custody on Wednesday, reported news agency AP. He was ordered to remain in detention after appearing before US District Judge Susan Rodriguez on Friday, with a further hearing scheduled for January 7.

According to an FBI affidavit submitted to the court, the investigation began last month after law enforcement received information about social media activity praising the Islamic State. Officials later determined that the account responsible for those posts was linked to Sturdivant, said the report.

The filing also noted that Sturdivant had previously drawn the attention of investigators in January 2022, when he was still a minor. At that time, authorities learned he had communicated with an Islamic State affiliate based in Europe, who allegedly advised him to wear black clothing and carry out attacks using a hammer.

Sturdivant has not yet formally responded to the charges, the report noted.

FBI Director Kash Patel credited the coordinated efforts by multiple agencies for preventing potential loss of life, writing a message on X, saying, “The @FBI and partners foiled another potential New Year's Eve attack from an individual allegedly inspired by ISIS. @FBICharlotte will be speaking at a press conference shortly with more details. Thanks to our great partners for working with us and undoubtedly saving lives.”

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)